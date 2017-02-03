The incident which took place between November 24 and January 24 saw the rapper`s belongings stolen and some items vandalised.

The investigations are currently underway by the police but it’s reported that items worth more than $175,000 were stolen.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the rapper was not at her Beverly Hills mansion at the time for a robbery.

Los Angeles police department spokesman said: “It is still undetermined how burglars got inside the home.

“They took jewellery and other property totalling approximately 175,000 dollars.”

The spokesman added that no suspects have been identified yet but their investigations are ongoing.

Reports from TMZ says, the mansion was vandalised during the raid, which saw expensive furniture destroyed and some of Minaj’s clothing teared up.

The mansion which has 9 bedroom stands in a gated community which reportedly has a security system and cameras.

It is said that Nicki was renting the house with boyfriend Meek Mill last summer, however the situation between two is not as good as before.

However, reports says Nick has not commented on the robbery and despite the news she seems in good spirits.