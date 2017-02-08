Malawian woman, who suspected her husband of cheating, has injured the husband by burning him.

Tabu Jere, a CCAP treasurer has for so long been suspecting her husband of going out with another woman and on this day she could not take it anymore but to teach her husband a lesson.

Reports say, the woman heard the news a long time ago and just last week she warned the lady whom she claimed was going out with her husband by posting her photos on Facebook saying she was going to deal with her.

Tabu Jere stays in Rosebank in South Africa with her husband while the other lady in mention stays in Hillbrow town (South Africa)

below are the pictures of the wounded husband