Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has faulted President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for delaying in firing the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda, saying the decision is long overdue.

Chakwera said this in Parliament on Wednesday in response to the communication by the Speaker Richard Msowoya that President Mutharika has relieved Dr. Chaponda of his ministerial duties but will continue being a member of parliament.

In his speech, Chakwera questioned the integrity of President Mutharika taking too long to act on the agriculture minister, saying a lot of damage might have already been done.

He said he suspects the fired minister had a hand in the suspicious fire which consumed property and documents in his office in the capital Lilongwe a week ago.

Concurring with Chakwera, Chairperson of the political pressure group called Transformation Alliance Moses Kunkuyu order for the immediate arrest of Chaponda.

Kunkuyu also ordered the President to immediately instruct the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate all cabinet ministers some officials from the Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC).

Meanwhile Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) has organized demonstrations in Lilongwe on Thursday next week.