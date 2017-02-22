Many Malawians are now seeing Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda as one of bad wishers who are retarding the development in the Country as each day he is graduating from Maize -gate, Fire-gate and now Cash-gate.

According to Some Malawians see the Chaponda through the lens of Luke 17 vs 2, which reads ‘It were better for him that a millstone were hung about his neck and he cast into the sea, than that he should cause one of these little ones to fall.’

Many Facebook users also react heavily on Chaponda’s cases, these are some of the posts after the Anti-Corruption Bureau recently has confiscated money totaling MK166 million from the Minister’s residence in Lilongwe:

The above are just selective comments from thousands which against what Chaponda has done, and he is dong to this country.