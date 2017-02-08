Suspended Minister of Agriculture Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda has implicated Minister of Finance and Economic Development Goodall Gondwe into the Zambia maize-gate scandal.

Appearing before the joint Parliamentary inquiry committee in the Zambia maize-gate led by Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga, Chaponda said he was instructed to let the financial deals on maize purchase with Mr. Gondwe, therefore he is not directly involved in maizegate.

He then referred the committee to Gondwe to hear his side of the story regarding the financial transaction and other technicalities regarding financial matters.

Chaponda also disclosed that he indeed led a second delegation to Zambia with the blessing of President Mutharika to meet President Edgar Lungu of Zambia to appeal to him to lift the export ban for Malawi alone.

More details to come…………………………