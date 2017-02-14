Opposition Members of Parliament have expressed sadness with reports that fire is consuming office of Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda with others linking the fire into the maize-gate scandal.

Speaking in Parliament after the news went viral on social media, Rumphi East MP Kamlepo Kalua said the fire is a clear sign that the Minister is trying to hide facts on maize-gate scandal.

Kamlepo went further by taking the issue to social media.

“Panic is when u think u can burn THE TRUTH. Now i understand what those “CSO’s” meant by “pressure” . I hope you will also call this “minimal involvement”. Malawians are not fools,” wrote Kalua.

On his part, Mzimba South West MP Khumbo Hastings Kachali said the incident is an unacceptable and intolerable.



“Friends, I have seen pictures circulating of burning offices in Capital Hill. Further reports indicate that it is Ministry of Agriculture offices and specifically, those of Honourable George Chaponda MP.

“This, fellow citizens, is intolerable and unacceptable, if the reports are true. I condemn in the strongest of the terms any attempts to destroy evidence relating to Ministry of Agriculture, Honourable Chaponda and Transglobe probe by the Anti Corruption Bureau,” wrote Kachali.

He added: “Let me call upon relevant authorities to probe this fire.”

But on his part Government Chief Whip Henry Mussa confirmed of the fire and urged the house not to panic.

Unconfirmed reports reaching faceofMalawi indicates that fire started from petrol bomb while others are saying the fire started from a lightning.

More details to come………………….