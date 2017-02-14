As debate continues over the fire that has gutted down the office of Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda, officials from the Ministry says the fire emanated from a socket connecting a plasma screen to power.

The fire which started around lunch hour has completely consumed Chaponda’s office attracting debated among Malawians with others linking it to maize-gate scandal.

Speaking in an interview with the press, Hamiton Chimala, spokesperson in Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development ruled out foul play on the matter.

“Experts will still have to do their investigations, but as far as we know- some workers detected a burning smell soon after a lightening had strike,” said Chimala.

He said a woman who rushed into Chaponda’s office noted smoke coming from the socket but got afraid to unplug the TV Screen and opted to seek assistance.

“It was in within the short period of time when this woman was seeking assistance when the fire got uncontrollable,” said Chimala

Meanwhile Malawians have described the reason given by Chimala as lame.