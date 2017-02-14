Information reaching FaceofMalawi indicates that the office of Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda is currently on fire at Capital Hill.



The development comes barely days after the commission of inquiry instituted by President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in the Zambia maize-gate scandal recommended the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate Chaponda over his involvement in the procurement process.



According to an eyewitness from Capital Hill who opted for anonymity, said the fired started few minutes ago.

He told this publication that of all the offices at Capitol Hill its only Chaponda’s office that is burning at the moment.



Government Chief Whip Henry Mussa has confirmed that a section of the Ministry of Agriculture is on fire. He says there is nothing abnormal and this should not disrupt proceedings in the House.



Meanwhile fire fighters are yet to arrive at the scene.



More details to come………