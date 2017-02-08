So you’re wondering how to steal your friend’s girlfriend?

One unpleasant truths in life is that sometimes it happens that your best friend winds up with the girl of your dreams but you just cant do anything according to how the situation is.

But people leave people for other people every day and just because she is your friend’s girl doesn’t mean you don’t stand a chance to win her, as long as your heart is willing everything is possible.

With these few tips, you too can steal your friend’s girlfriend.

1 Wait for an opening

No matter how deeply in love your friend and his girlfriend are, eventually one day they will fight.

That argument will create a weakness in the relationship that gives you an opening to steal your friend’s girlfriend.

In the meantime, be a friend to your friend’s girlfriend.

Support her views and everything she does while expressing your interest in her. Be charming and polite, but don’t let her know that you are attracted to her.

2 Take her side

When your friend and his girlfriend argue, back up the girlfriend’s point of view, even if the argument is not wealth to argue about.

When your friend and his girlfriend have a serious fight be there for her.

Comfort her and give her a hope by telling her that she is beautiful, intelligent and all the other things a woman should be.

Reluctantly agree that your friend is an ass.

3 Present yourself as a better match to her

By now, your friend’s girlfriend should be thinking of you as a nice guy.

If you have played your cards right, it may even have occurred to her once or twice that you’re nicer to her than your friend is.

Express discomfort with the way your friend treats his girlfriend or women in general.

Confess your hidden feelings and about the romance you would shower on your friend’s girlfriend if she were yours.

Following the above steps can help you to steal your friend`s girlfriend just make sure he doesn’t try to steal her back since nobody accept to loose on everything.