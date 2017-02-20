Information sourced by FaceofMalawi indicates that Chief Secretary to President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, Lloyd Muhara was over the weekend involved in road accident.



National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed of the accident but denied shedding more lights on the accident.

Inside sources told this reporter that the accident was set up by some top officials in government aimed at eliminating the life of Muhara.

According to the source, some top officials are not comfortable with Muhara.

More details to come as our reporter is following up the story.