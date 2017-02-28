Information sourced by FaceofMalawi indicates that government has reduced budgetary allocations to the office of the Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima by MK240 million.

This has been revealed in the statement presented in Parliament outlining allocations to each Ministries and government departments.

According to the statement, funds allocated to the Office of the Vice President have been decreased from K5.04 billion to K4.8 billion, a difference of K240 million.

The statement has also seen vote to the State Residences been increased from K5.3 billion to K5.9 billion.

Apart from state residence, the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has also seen rise in budgetary allocation.

In his midterm budget statement delivered in Parliament two weeks ago, Minister of Finance, Goodall Gondwe, announced that the budget had been reduced from K1.1492 trillion to K1.129 trillion.

Meanwhile Parliament is expected to finalise its deliberations on Thursday.