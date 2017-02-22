Some Christian fundamentalists and conspiracy theorists believe that an increase in natural disasters, especially earthquakes, and solar eclipses mean that the world is coming to an end in 2017.

The claim is carried especially prominently in the website Signs of the End Times, which cites various Biblical verses to back up the claim.

The website declares that the increase in the number of earthquakes in recent times, the number of solar eclipses and the diminishing number of bees, bats and fish are all Biblical signs that the end of times is upon us.

The website also cites evidence available online that over 4,000 earthquakes have occurred since the beginning of 2017.

The website further asserts: “Never has there been a time before when all these events were evident in so many diverse places and with such frequency and intensity. Our generation is the first generation to fulfill all the biblical signs. Without doubt we are living in the final year.”

It therefore warns mankind that they should prepare for the apocalypse and the return of Jesus Christ, and that they will have no excuse given that all these signs are evident.

Conspiracy theorists have repeated these claims over the years and it is not apparent that these latest claims are any different.

Check out the video below for similar conspiracy theorist claims.