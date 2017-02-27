As the Maize-gate scandal under former Minister of Agriculture, George Chaponda is still irritating the ruling party, some quarters are now busy framing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera over his magnificent house in Lilongwe.

Despite the fact that Chakwera is not in ruling government, the country’s Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Sunday demanded the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to probe him.

The CSOs under the banners of Civil Society Forum for Democracy and Development (CFDD) and Civil Society Platform for Constructive Dialogue (CS-PCD) on Sunday at Alendo Hotel in Blantyre, the groupings argued that Chakwera who is Leader of Opposition in Parliament demonstrated double-standards as well as high level of hypocrisy for not disclosing the source of his money and wealth.

“While the Leader of Opposition is expected to lead his block in providing checks and balances as well as oversight on government operations, we have sadly noted that Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has himself not demonstrated integrity and accountability in a number of areas on which we hereby call for immediate probe and investigation,” said Oliver Nakoma who is chairperson for CS-PCD.

Harry Mikuwa chairperson for CFDD, said there was a need for Chakwera to be investigated by ACB on the sources of money he is using to construct a multi-million 15 bedroom house in Area 6 in Lilongwe.

“As a civil society, we demand accountability on the part of Chakwera to explain the source of the funds for such a mansion which is still under construction and we expect the final value of the mansion to be over K800 million upon completion.

“The mansion has also been constructed in a space of one year and this raises eyebrows considering other allegations that Dr. Chakwera diverted close to K80 million meant for his party to his personal account,” he said.

If the CSOs have enough evidences on the allegations against Chakwera, they know by themselves better should not lead by jealousy as a motive or politically motivated by ruling party.