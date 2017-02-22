Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas has trashed claims by Civil Society Organization (CSOs) and Malawians in general, saying the firing of Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda is ill-timed.

President Mutharika announced the firing of Chaponda today through his Press Officer Mgeme Kalilani.

According to Kalilani, all matters regarding the ministry of agriculture will have to be referred to the office of the president following the dismissal of Dr Chaponda.

Reacting to the news, right activist Billy Mayaya described the firing ill-timed, saying the party is currently feeling the hit of Chaponda’s mess.

But Dausi trashed the accusation.

Dausi said the dismal of Dr. Chaponda was necessary in light of the wishes of Malawians.

He said Mutharika does not act on rumours but facts hence the firing.

More details to come…..