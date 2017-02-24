Information sourced by FaceofMalawi indicates that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is reshuffling its sitting arrangement in the National Assembly following the recent firing of Dr. George Chaponda as Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

According to information at hand, Chaponda relegated to backbenchers since he is no longer a cabinet Minister.

Government Chief Whip Henry Mussa confirmed of the development in an interview, saying Chaponda will soon be given a sit.

Chaponda has not been allocated any seat as a back bencher.as has not been going to parliament since President Peter Mutharika fired him following a series of allegations of corrupt practices in the procurement of maize from Zambia.

On Tuesday the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) confiscated cash amounting to MK166 million from the house of Dr. Chaponda.

Meanwhile Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are scheduled to hold demonstrations on Thursday next week.