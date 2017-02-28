As debate continues over the country’s electoral laws with others demanding for a 50+1 system of electing President, the Malawi Law Commission (MLC) has proposed for a university degree as a minimum qualification for a presidential candidate in Malawi.

According to a statement seen by FaceofMalawi reporter, MLC has also proposed that for one to become President, he/she should win with more than 50 percent of the votes.

The development comes barely days after ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Members of Parliament rejected a proposal by opposition MPs to have the electoral laws especial on Presidential and Parliament act be amended.

But Limban Nsapato has trashed the proposal, saying education qualifications in Malawi matters less.

“While I value the proposal from the Law Commission to have a university degree as a minimum qualification for a presidential candidate in Malawi, i have a feeling that based on previous elections, education qualifications do not matter in voter’s decisions for their choice of candidate.

“Another view is that voters normally are not influenced by how well policy change issues are articulated; People look for popularity of a party, presidential candidate , region or tribe….which is unfortunate. I also have a feeling that once in power decisions are made mostly by emotion and not reason. Question, would this provision allow for elitism in our politics?,” reads in part Nsapato’s statement.