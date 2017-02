Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) employee has been electrocuted to death in Mwanza while on duty, faceofmalawi can reveal.

An eyewitness who rushed to the scene said the incident happened near Mwanza trading center on Thursday.

According to an eyewitness, the ESCOM employee met his fate while trying to fix an electric fault.

Two months ago a boy in Salima also got electrocuted as he was trying to collect the ball that fell on the roof.