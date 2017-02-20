Ex Ministry of Gospel of God Church pastor in Lagos is being tried for breach of peace and assault before magistrate for chasing away other worshipers with stick and fuel.

The ex pastor, Jones Nwaeze aged 56 was arraigned last Friday for allegedly chasing worshipers with stick and fuel threatening to burn down the church, saying he invested heavily on it by bringing converts and he needed his share.

The prosecutor Clement Okuoimose, said the accused invaded the church during Saturday morning prayers, disrupted the service and assaulted some of the worshipers.

He said that the security man attempted to prevent the accused from gaining access into the church premises because it was not the first time he was disrupting church service.

He said, “He hit the security man with a stick on the head, dragged him on the ground and the security man sustained injuries.

“One of the worshipers called the police who rushed to the scene.”

Okuoimose said the accused claimed ownership of the church, saying he had invested heavily on it by bringing converts when he was still the church`s pastor and he needed his share.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 166 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Section 171 states that if found guilty, the accused will serve three years jail term.

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the offences charged against him.

The Magistrate granted him bail in the sum of N20, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till March 13.