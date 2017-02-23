A boy has died and sister admitted at St Gabriel Mission Hospital in Namitete after the wall of their house fall on them following heavy rains experienced the previous day.

Kaitano Lubrino, Mchinji police spokesperson identified the deceased as Gerald Epifano aged 8 and his sister Bibiyana Epifano 12.

The incident happened in early hours of Wednesday when the children together with their mother were asleep.

The neighbors rushed to the scene after hearing the sound of the wall falling. They took the deceased to Guillime Mission Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Mchinji District Hospital conducted a post-mortem that revealed the cause of the death was internal hemorrhage.

His sister, Bibiyana who survived from the accident is still receiving treatment at St Gabriel Hospital.

The deceased hailed from Mumba village traditional authority Zulu in Mchinji.