A family has shared the terrifying story how a n*ked stranger sleeping in bed next to their toddler.

According to The Sun, the Mum Casma Selepe, 34, revealed how she made the frightening discovery at the family home in Solomondale, in South Africa’s Limpopo Province.

Revealing details of the incident, Casma said she had put her kids to bed at 9.15pm before going to sleep herself. But she said she soon awoke to a chilling surprise.

Casma said: “My youngest child is four years old and she sleeps in our room on a separate mattress. “She was sleeping peacefully until my husband arrived home and woke me up –asking who the person sleeping next to our little girl was.”

The mysterious intruder – who was naked – gave no response when they asked her how she had got into the house or what she was doing there.

The family were left baffled after insisting all the windows and doors were closed and securely locked.

Some in the community have blamed witchcraft for the unexplained intrusion.