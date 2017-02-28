FDH Bank has banned its customers from wearing hats in their heads as they are stepping into the FDH banks premises.

The FDH management passed the statement through written texts pasted on their bank walls.

The notice reads. “To all our valued customers, please note that wearing of a hat in the banking hall is not allowed.

This is a new development at the financial institution, albeit the reasons behind remain concealed. In this regard people can only jump from one speculation to another.

FDH becomes the first bank in Malawi where “a head in a hat” is a recipe for an offence since in other banks it’s a different story.

Most Malawians are ignorant on the matter, hence their silence on the issue.