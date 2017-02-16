The Mamelodi Concerned Residents (MCR) in South Africa are set for a peaceful protest on February 24 against other nationals who believe to steal job opportunities of citizens.

According to reports, MCR say their protest is not xenophobic, but still immigrants are locked in fear.

We have to start packing our bags. We can’t risk it. This time around they may not leave any of us alive,” said Mebo, a Zimbabwean immigrant living in Mamelodi.

“Why do they hate us so much? Is South Africa the first country to have immigrants? We are all Africans. We need each other as Africans.”

But MCR cleared the air that their protest is geared toward making the department of Home Affair stop issuing asylum permit to Africans who are not qualified.

The group also wants the Home Affairs to control the traffic of Africans who flock into South Africa.

MCR believe other Africans take the jobs that South Africans could be doing. They also believe that asylum permits should not be issued to Nigerians, Zimbabweans, Pakistanis and other foreign nationals except there is war in their countries.