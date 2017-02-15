Information sourced by FaceofMalawi indicates that President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has assented into law the march awaited Access to Information (ATI) Bill.

The passing of the Bill in December last year led to the firing of the then Minister of Information and Communications Technology Malison Ndau who is now just mere Member of Parliament for Ntcheu.

Recently President Mutharika’s Press Officer Mgeme Kalilani told the Press that ATI Bill has not reached Mutharika’s office for assentation, raising fears that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was not comfortable with it.

More details to come……………..