Fire on Sunday gutted down the house of the Lilongwe High Court Judge Charles Mkandawire in Area 43, destroying property worth millions.

According to an eyewitness who rushed to scene, said the fire started at 10 am destroyed Mkandawire’s house when he and his family were at church.



Speaking in an interview with the press, Judge Mkandawire suspected an electric fault to have caused the fire.

“I was at church attending a holy euchatust mass celebration with my family when the house was caught on fire. I can only speculate it was to do with electric issues,” he said.

On his part, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu who was at the scene expressed shock over the fire, saying it’s a setback to the judge.

He said the house is very important for any human being in the country including judges in the country.

Mkandawire was the Judge who dismissed the case involving the disgruntled Malawi Congress Party (MCP) district’s chairpersons who were calling for an emergency convention early this month.