Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe has distanced himself from the ongoing Zambia maize-gate scandal as alleged by Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda.

When appearing before the joint Parliamentary inquiry on Zambia Maize-gate and during interview with the press Chaponda questioned as to why the Finance Minister is not being quizzed in the Maizegate linking the maize purchase to his name as a stakeholder in alleged underhand dealings.

Reacting to the news, Gondwe blasted Chaponda for linking him to maize-gate scandal.

“The role of my Ministry was to issue the LC (Letters of Credit). Even this was not done by us, it was done by the Reserve Bank of Malawi. So the Reserve Bank of Malawi was dealing directly with Admarc (the Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation),” Gondwe was quoted as saying in one of the privately owned radio-MIJ fm radio.

Gondwe said after all he or officials from the ministry of Finance never went to Zambia in the procurement of maize trips.

Meanwhile Parliament has refused to recognize Chaponda as leader of the House, saying they cannot be led by a corrupt Minister.