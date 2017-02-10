As heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in some parts of the country, Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers under the rapid response have this morning rescued five school children trapped by water in the capital Lilongwe.

According to an eyewitness in the capital Lilongwe, the said Children were trapped by water as they were trying to cross one of the rivers.

MDF soldiers used helicopter to rescue the said Children.

Meanwhile two people have been washed away and some vehicles have submerged in water and a number of roads are not passable.

More details to come……………………….