Heavy rains have destroyed several houses and crops at Mua in area of Senior Chief Kachindamoto in Dedza.



The development comes barely days after heavy floods also destroyed crops and house in the Eastern District of Zomba.

Officials from Dedza have confirmed of the development in an interview with the press, saying officials are on the ground assessing the extent of the damage.



The officials have since appealed to well-wishers to assist the affected families.