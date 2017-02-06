Heavy rains that have been falling between Friday and Saturday have caused floods in Traditional Authority Nkuntumanji, damaging homes, property, and crops, rendering scores of families homeless in Zomba.

According to eye witnesses the floods followed the continuous raining from Friday to Saturday morning, causing Domasi river to swell over the edges.

One of the eyewitnesses Councillor, Andrew Tambala for Nsondole Ward told Malawi News Agency that scores of houses have been damaged.

“At the moment let me confirm that five houses have been completely destroyed and the families have been rendered homeless, but still the assessment is going on because several villages have been affected,” he added.

Tambala said many families have evacuated their homes because they have been submerged in water.

District Disaster Officer, Florence Harawa confirmed the flooding saying she had received the report from Traditional Authority Kuntumanji that several villages have been hit by floods and that assessment exercise was going on to establish how many households have been affected.

District Agricultural Development Officer (DADO), Patterson Kandoje said several hectares have been affected but the assessment was on although with some difficulties because many areas were inaccessible due to flooding water.

“So far the affected hectares have not been established because there is still a lot of water. Five villages have been affected namely; Namasalima, Kantwela, Kuphangsa, Nselera and Kaombwe. No deaths, but more houses have fallen and families have fled to their relatives to seek refuge,” said one of the extension officers on the ground.

Zomba district is one of the disaster prone areas listed in the Malawi Flood Recovery Response Program, suffering from shocks such as dry spell, strong winds and floods that have caused many families food insecure for the past three consecutive years. mana