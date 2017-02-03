Some men are naturally shy while some don’t even know how to start. The thing is, wooing a girl in public is simple and a lot easier than when she’s alone.

1.Make Eye Contact: If you see someone you’d like to meet, try to make eye contact before talking to her. Once you catch her eye, try to maintain eye contact. If you repeatedly make eye contact with someone, it could be a sign that she wants you to approach her. Three glances from a girl might signal that she’s interested. Why are eyes so powerful? Science seems to suggest that eye contact activates our brain’s reward center, the ventral striatum. What does this mean? Our DNA is telling us that someone staring at you is cause for celebration! Smile. A friendly smile is a great way to show someone that you’re interested in them. If she returns the smile, that’s a good sign that she might be interested. Once you’ve exchanged a few glances and a smile, check her body language. This will give you a better idea if she’s actually interested

Check Body Language: While reading another person's body language, male or female, is NOT an exact science, there are definitely a few behaviors to look for that will signal that the person is not interested in engaging in conversation. Respect the girl's right to be left alone. Is she facing away from you? Are her arms crossed? Is she listening to music, or reading a book? Is she frowning? Is she specifically looking away from you? While not perfect indicators, expressions and body language like this probably means leave her alone. Body language is not everything. Women are taught from childhood that they must be pleasant no matter what. If you are going to approach her, pay attention to how she reacts and what she says. Make Plans To Meet Again: If she seems interested and you are still interested, try and make plans for a future meet-up. Give her your phone number or email address. This way she feels in control of the situation. You'll know for certain that she's interested if she follows up. Ask for her phone number or email address. If she says no, leave it. She doesn't owe you anything further, even if she did enjoy your company.Ask her on an instant date. Ask her if she wants to grab coffee somewhere. Always choose a public place for an instant date; you want her to feel comfortable. Have a coffee shop in mind if you do ask, or ask her if she knows a good place. That way she will feel in control of the situation. Be Respectful: This is the absolute most important part of approaching a girl in public, or in any situation. If she is not interested back off. Remember, different girls have different tastes in guys, or no taste in guys. One girl might just feel that you're not her type. However, there might be another girl out there who will think you're awesome.