Read below as shared by Zambian Watch Editor

I am a male teacher aged 21 years at one of the boarding girls secondary schools in Southern Province. I was deployed last year in 2016 under a replacement exercise. The trouble I have is that my pupils like seating half naked in class when i am teaching. I have been advising them to stop doing that but they failed to change.

My HOD in Mathematics told me; school girls are just like that.But the fun thing is that as a teacher/cameraman, school girls come to me to have half naked photos and as a businessman, I have no option but to photography them the way they want.

And when I am going through their photos before handing them over to them, i am forced to masturbate because of the attractive thighs they expose. They are really seducing me. Sometimes when I am on duty and tries to supervise them to their dormitories, some undress, triggering my s.exual feelings.

Now, following the Kasama Girls saga and Nakonde Headteacher s.exual abuse, I am fearing to lose my employment as well. Please Advise, what can I do in order not to be tempted by these s.exy school girls who are deliberately seducing me? I am the youngest male teachers at school.

I was planning to get a transfer to St Marks Boys Secondary School but I am still weighing the situation. The school girls of nowadays are behaving like South Africans.

I need your quick advice, otherwise i can make a mistake here just like my colleagues at Kasama Girls Boarding School. I have nothing to hide, some school girls are very beautiful and extremely attractive s.exually.

Problem shared is problem solved, thanks in advance.

NKHANINKHANI ZINA

ZIMENE MUMAKONDA

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here