People living in Mzuzu City led by Andrew Longwe and Sandra Kamanga have petitioned Member Parliament for the City Leonard Njikho to move a motion in Parliament to impeach President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

In the petition, the people are accusing President of being in contempt of court for when he continued to delegate duties to former Agriculture Minister George Chaponda despite a court order against it.

The petition has been signed by 36, 500 people.

The constituents have given their MP until March 4 to act on the petition.

Reacting to the petition, Njikho who is also member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said he cannot go against his leader.

The call to impeach President Mutharika comes amid an outcry from the opposition over Mutharika’s leadership style with others accusing him of nurturing corruption.

Meanwhile opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr, Lazarus Chakwera has asked President Mutharika to fire all cabinet Ministers.