Prophet Sheperd Bushiri is one of the richest pastors in Africa and founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church(ECG).

The man of God has three private jets, which he got in two years. The jets are not only for personal use, they are part of his company, SB Airways fleet, a lucrative VIP travel airways. See photos of them below:

In a January 6, 2016, during the ceremony celebrating the pastor’s purchase of a Gulf Stream III, Bushiri claimed: “I am what God says I am. I was born a winner. This goes to people who understand my vision. This is not for me but to those who believe in better things,” according to local media.

Bushiri posted photos of his acquisition, which sells for about $37 million, on Facebook with the caption: “My third jet in two years.”

