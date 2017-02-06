Just as we are on the wait for Beyonce`s twins, Pop superstar Janet Jackson has given birth to her first child at age of 50.

Just last week Tuesday, Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana, a businessman, welcomed their son named Eissa into the world.

The younger sister of late king of pop Michael Jackson in April stunned fans by terminating a global tour saying that she and her husband were planning a family.



In October, People Magazine published a photo of the middle aged celebrity on the beach holding her baby bump.

Jackson had been discreet about her personal life and did not immediately publicize her 2012 marriage to Al Mana, whose company sells luxury fashion brands throughout Gulf Arab kingdoms.

The singer won an international fan base in the late 1980s with her albums “Control” and “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814,” which brought together pop music and funk with the emerging genre of hip-hop.

The albums were notable for their socially conscious lyrics, in which Jackson identified with women’s empowerment, and were accompanied by live shows.