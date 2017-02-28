The person who appears to be Jesus Christ was seen this morning walking in the streets of Lagos, in Nigeria but disappeared the moments his photos were taken.

Sogunle area of Lagos state, is trending on social media as ‘Jesus Christ’ look alike was spotted walking on the streets.

According to VENO News, who posted the picture on their Facebook handle, they said: “This man was trekking along the road at Sogunle area in Lagos state, Nigeria, this morning when people saw he look like Jesus Christ, they started bringing their phone and snapping suddenly they couldn’t find him again.”

 

