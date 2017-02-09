In these last days, an ear hears unheard, an eye sees unseen; an evil deed is now a good way in society and every culture torn apart.

The above video of a Nigerian man who likes to dress like a woman and also has boyfriends, has hit the internet, which seems to be normal in this modern age.

In the video, the man was seen explaining that he now has a white man as his boyfriend after lots of relationships with Nigerian men who do not treat him well.

When he was asked to show his knickers, he went on to show his bare buttocks because he was not wearing any underwear.

Where is society of today going?