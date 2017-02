National Salvation Front (Nasaf) has unveiled, Laudon Malingamoyo, as the party’s interim president.

Malingamoyo replaces late James Mbowe Nyondo who died in July 2015 after a long battle with lung cancer.

Malingamoyo is one of the social and political commentators who have on several times criticized the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) readership since 2004 under late Bingu wa Mutharika.

Malingamoyo also served as acting President of Nthanda Congress Party (NCP).