A notorious gang comprising of both heartless men and women responsible for multiple kidnappings in Delta State (Nigeria) has been arrested.

Among the many victims of the cruel gang was a little boy who was rescued by a police officers of the Delta State Police Command.

It was gathered that the boy, who was kidnapped came with a THANK YOU card today for the Commissioner of Police, Zanna Ibrahim and his men for their effort at rescuing him.

It was learnt that the boy was kidnapped while playing in his family compound some months ago by the gang.

He was later sold by the gang to a family who used him as a farm hand.

After his rescue, the little boy revealed that there are 9 other children who were kidnapped too.

