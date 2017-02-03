Students from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) Thursday sustained various degrees of injuries after a mini bus they were traveling in overturned at Njolomole along the MI Road in Ntcheu district.

All the students who are open distance learning students at Bunda Campus were en-route from Lilongwe to their respective homes in Zomba after their two-week learning at the campus.

Both police and health authorities in the district have confirmed of the incident, however police officials said they did not have much details of incident.

Ntcheu District Health office spokesperson, Stella Kawalala said one student who was seriously injured was referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

She stated that rest of the students escaped with minor injuries and were discharged after receiving medical treatment at Ntcheu District Hospital.

The minibus had about 22 passengers on board according to eye witnesses at the accident site who also said the minibus overturned due to over speeding.

The accident follows another accident Wednesday morning that claimed two lives with the other escaping with injuries after being hit by a truck at Ntcheu Boma.