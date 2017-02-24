Edingeni Third Grade Magistrate, Trust-God Mkandawire has been suspended over corruption allegation, FaceofMalawi can reveal.

This has been confirmed in a letter signed by Registrar of the High and Supreme Courts, Jack N’riva, on behalf of Chief Justice Michael Nyirenda dated February 17 2017.

According to the letter, the decision to suspend Mkandawire has been reached at following numerous complaints by court users.

According to the letter, the matter has been referred to the Judicial Service Commission pending hearing on a date which is yet to be announced.

Mkandawire has been suspended together with two other officers Leonard Shaba, a court marshal, and a clerk Happy Kamanga.