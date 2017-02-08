Magistrates across the country have started an indefinite strike to force the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to give them house allowances and arrears accumulated since 2014.

The strike follows an expiry of the ultimatum issued on January 31, 2017 asking government to honour them with house allowances on their packages.

Patrick Mwamali, spokesperson for Association of Magistrates in Malawi confirmed of the strike in an interview with the press.

“The strike for the Judiciary staff is on. The executive arm of government has not responded to our demands,” Mwamali was quoted as saying.

Mwamali has also hinted that High Court Judges will join the strike anytime soon.

According to information sourced by FaceofMalawi reporter, the arrears date back from October 1, 2014.

Government approved the 22 percent salary hike for Judges and Migistrates across the country in May 2015 after a three months long strike by Judicial stuff.

Speaking in an interview just after the approval, Judicial Spokesperson Mlenga Mvula hinted that the salary was effective October 1, 2014 and he promised the officers that government will settle their arrears the same month of May 2015.

“We have indeed accepted government’s offer of an average of 22 percent [pay hike], which we initially turned down. However, this does not mean the end of our negotiations, we will continue discussing until the Executive addresses our demands,” Mvula was quoted as saying.

But since then government has been playing hide and seek games hence the threat.