A 21 year old married man from Zimbabwe has killed himself by taking poison after a prostitute turned down his marriage proposal.

The deceased Donald Trust is said to have taken gathered dangerous poison known as, Acaricide.

According to his aunt, Beauty Hove, Trust was having an affair with a prostitute named, Modester Zhou.

The deceased sister Hove explained that the two had a fight at a business centre after Zhou refused to become Trust’s second wife.

She said: “Trust allegedly stabbed Zhou with a knife once on the upper shoulder and fled the scene as some good Samaritans rushed Zhou to hospital.”

“Police officers were sent to arrest Trust but the deceased who feared that the victim had died from the attack drank poison and ran away to a Dam where he wanted to drown himself.”

Trust died soon after arriving at the hospital because his lungs and kidneys were already damaged by the poison.

The prostitute, Zhou said she was having an affair with the deceased but she refused his proposal when he said he wanted to make her his second wife.

She said: “Trust was my client and he was now insisting on making me his second wife but I refused.”