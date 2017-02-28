Dowa police spokesperson Richard Kaponda has confirmed the death of JohnWell Sauka who killed himself by hanging after a quarrel with his wife.

The deceased, aged 47 committed the suicide on Saturday in Dowa.

The police spokesperson explained that the deceased wanted to beat his wife on the night of 25 February after they had a disagreement.

Having learnt of the story, the wife, Zione Mwale (30) vacated from the house with her children and did not spend the night at her matrimonial home.

The following morning, the deceased was found hanging from the roof of his house.

The medical report from Dowa District Hospital revealed that the death was due to suffocation.

Sauka hailed from Dowa District, Traditional Authority Msakambewa.