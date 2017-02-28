A 46-year-old Zimbabwean man identified as Odwell Muchisi from the Masvingo region of the country was recently caught peeping at his neighbours who were having s*x.

According to iHarare, Odwell Muchisi died after he was shot by a catapult after being caught on Saturday.

Sources disclosed that he died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare on Monday where he was receiving treatment.

Hee was allegedly shot by Venacio Maovere, his 31-year-old neighbour.

According to Sunday News, Acting Masvingo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa said Maovere has been nabbed for suspected murder.

“We are investigating a case of suspected murder involving neighbours in Target Kopje.

“We have since arrested the suspect who allegedly hit his victim with a catapult when he saw him peeping into the bedroom through a window at night. He will appear in court soon. The body of the deceased was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary in Harare for post-mortem,” said Dehwa.

He added that the suspicious Muchisi was unlucky because he found Maovere still awake.

“Upon seeing the intruder, Maovere allegedly took his loaded catapult before hitting Muchisi on the right eye before he fell down. As if that was not enough Maovere came out of the house armed with a plank and assaulted the lying down Muchisi on the back,” he said.