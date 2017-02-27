According to a post shared on social media by Dave Sucre, Pastor Crownrich Marvelous Joy of the Gospel Faith Mission, has been worrying him about starting a romantic relationship with him.

A makeup artist, Dave Sucre, has exposed Pastor of Gospel Faith Mission, Pastor Crownrich Marvelous Joy, who has been asking him out on Instagram.

Dave shared the screenshot below with the caption:

“Been getting a lot of these disgusting DMs, but this one, his church members should come and carry him.”

Meanwhile the pastor has responded to the allegation saying:

“Please what she (he) posted was a laying (lie)… It was wrong… I only preach the word Of God to the people and prophecies into their life… This is blasphemy and my name will not spoil, in Jesus name. I didn’t know anybody only preaching the word of God.

Thanks”