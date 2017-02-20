A man in Nkayi, Zimbabwe, has shocked his villagers by having a relationship with his stepmother, who is now expecting his child.

The man, identified as Spencer Sibanda, reportedly started the relationship with his stepmother, Cynthia Msimanga, after his father passed away in 2016.

Reports indicate that Cynthia had been married to Spencer’s father for 15 years. However, she is now eight months pregnant with Spencer’s child.

The villagers, including their Chief named Sivalo, were vehemently opposed to the relationship, which they considered an abomination, and insisted the two must end it.

However, it appears Cynthia and Spencer did not wish to end it because two are reported now to fly to South Africa.