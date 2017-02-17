Ugandan man has been arrested for killing his girlfriend and dumped her in the bush after he saw pictures of another man in her phone.

The suspect, identified as Dr Brian Bagyenda, confessed to have murdered his girlfriend, Enid Twijukye after seeing photos she took with another man on the phone he bought for her.

He confessed to have suffocated her to death with the help of his two friends, Innocent Bainomugisha and Vincent Rwahwire.

The victim’s body, a second year student pursuing bachelor’s degree in international business was found already decomposed by police during their patrol.

The suspect was arraigned on Tuesday 14 and charged with murder.