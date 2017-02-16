Lilongwe senior magistrate court has slapped Chikondi Banda to 66 months in prison with hard labour for allegedly raping two boys.

Levi Mangani, the police prosecutor told the Lilongwe senior magistrate court that the victim invited the two boys to a rest house at Linthipe trading Centre with a promise that he would give the boys money.

The boys agreed to follow what Banda said but unfortunately it turned out that the boys ended up being raped by Banda.

The news got to the police and Mangani was apprehended and appeared before court to answer a charge of sodomy contrary to the section 153 of the penal code.

During court session, the police prosecutor Mangani asked the court to give Banda a stiff punishment saying that sodomy is a serious offense hence the rapist has to be dealt with.

Passing the judgment, senior resident magistrate Chisomo Msokera charged the convict to five years and six months in prison.

Banda hails from Chiutsa village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba district