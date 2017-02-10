Police in Nigeria are on the hunt for one mechanic called Fatai Bashiru for allegedly stabbing a sales boy to death.

According to reports, Bashiru stabbed a 23 year old Emenike, in the armpit and other parts of his body, leaving him with serious wounds.

The victim was rushed to the hospital soon after the incident where he was confirmed dead.

Unknown resident who witnessed this happening said the incident caused tension in the area as the police later came back for the suspect whom by that time had fled.

He said, “The boy worked in a beer store and usually supplied customers in the area. The day before the incident, he had gone to supply goods to some customers and was alleged to have mistakenly scratched a car parked by the roadside with the truck he drove.

“The following day, he had gone to deliver goods again when the mechanics in the area spotted him and they challenged him for scratching a car belonging to their customers. In the process, there was a disagreement and the man (Bashiru) picked one of the bottles in the truck and smashed it on the ground and stabbed the victim in the armpit.

The victim`s boss came on the scene to rescue his worker but it was too late.

“I rushed to the scene and saw him in a pool full of blood. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Since then, the suspect had disappeared”. He added.

The police only managed to arrest some co-workers of the suspect, but later they were released as there was nothing linking them to the crime.

The police public relations officer confirmed that the investigations are underway to bring the suspect to book.

She said,” we have a report that one Emenike was stabbed to death by one called Bushiru. The body of the victim is still at the mortuary in the hospital. Although Bashiru is on the run, one of the suspects is assisting the police with the investigations.”