This Indian man known as Pakkirappa Hunagundi is addicted to eating bricks, Gravel and mud.

He swallows at least 3 KG`s of his surroundings every day.

Pakkirapa first developed a taste for the inedible objects at the age of ten.

Ever since, he has snacked on walls and streets of Karnataka in India and claims to suffer no ill effects from this strange behavior.

The bizarre eating disorder is thought to be a form of Pica, an illness which gives sufferers an appetite for substances without any nutritional value.

According to him,

“I have been eating bricks and rocks for around 20 years now. I love them. It has become part of my life. I started at the age of 10. Now it feels like necessity to me. I can skip meals, but not bricks or mud. I have suffered no side effects. My teeth are absolutely fine. I can bite into the hardest stone without a problem.”

Watch the video of Pakkirappa eating bricks below