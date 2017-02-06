Ghanaian preacher is claiming to have the ability of making men’s smaller pen*ses and women’s tiny breasts grow bigger by gently massaging them.

In a viral video, Bishop Daniel Obinim is filmed performing a ritual where he moves around a room full of men, feeling and massaging each of their private parts.

In some cases, he is seen holding on to them slightly longer as he gives them a little shake.

He also offers to massage women’s breasts in order to enlarge them too. In a scene broadcasted on his own channel, Obinim TV, the bishop says: “If you do not like the looks of any part of your body, come to me.

What do you want that I can’t offer?

If you want big buttocks I can do it for you. If you want big breasts, I can help. If you have a small manhood, I can make it bigger”.

Bishop Obinim who is a founder of the International God’s Way Church in Ghana, has been criticized for his controversial practices before.

In August he was filmed whipping teenagers in his church, accusing them of being sexually promiscuous.

Since the bible says do not judge, our eyes are wide open waiting to see other type of miracles Bishop Obinim has prepared for his members.